Fitzmagic falls short, Bill Callahan gets Washington’s first win

Getty Images

A win against the Dolphins does, in fact, count in the standings. Maybe it shouldn’t, but it does.

So Washington picked up its first win of the season today in Miami, making Bill Callahan 1-0 as an interim head coach.

It was an ugly game, until the Dolphins benched quarterback Josh Rosen for Ryan Fitzpatrick, who promptly worked his magic.

Down 17-3 in the fourth quarter, Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins on two long touchdown drives, making the score 17-16. But Miami went for two to try to win the game in regulation, and the conversion failed. Washington held on to win.

Washington improves to 1-5, while Miami drops to 0-5. The Dolphins are getting closer to locking up the first overall pick in the draft. Especially if they go back to Rosen instead of trying their luck with Fitzmagic.