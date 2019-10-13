Four TDs for Kirk Cousins in 38-20 Vikings win

Getty Images

Much has been made of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins‘s unimpressive record against teams with winning records, but you’d never know about those issues based on Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Cousins threw four touchdown passes and topped the 300-yard mark for the second straight week in a 38-20 home win. The Vikings are now 4-2 with a big divisional game against the Lions on tap for Week Seven.

Cousins hit Adam Thielen for a score to cap the first possession of the afternoon and then threw three touchdowns to Stefon Diggs. The first two scores came on deep balls and the third saw Diggs tap his toes in the back of the end zone to end a run of 17 uninterrupted Eagles points.

Diggs had seven catches for 167 yards and Cousins threw for 333 yards on a day when Dalvin Cook never really got going. Alexander Mattison chipped in 63 yards on 14 carries and the Vikings got key plays from tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith as well.

That run of 17 points saw the Eagles threaten to take the lead and erase a dreadful start to the game, but the next Philly drive ended with a sack and the team would go on to turn the ball over twice to eliminate any chance of a comeback. Carson Wentz was 26-of-40 for 306 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Eagles also saw kicker Jake Elliott throw an interception on a fake field goal try at the end of the first half.

The loss drops the Eagles to 3-3 with road games in Dallas and Buffalo ahead of them. They saw left tackle Jason Peters added to the list of injured players on Sunday with a knee injury, so they may be rolling with rookie Andre Dillard as they try to move their record back over .500 in the coming weeks.