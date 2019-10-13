Four TDs for Kirk Cousins in 38-20 Vikings win

Much has been made of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins‘s unimpressive record against teams with winning records, but you’d never know about those issues based on Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Cousins threw four touchdown passes and topped the 300-yard mark for the second straight week in a 38-20 home win. The Vikings are now 4-2 with a big divisional game against the Lions on tap for Week Seven.

Cousins hit Adam Thielen for a score to cap the first possession of the afternoon and then threw three touchdowns to Stefon Diggs. The first two scores came on deep balls and the third saw Diggs tap his toes in the back of the end zone to end a run of 17 uninterrupted Eagles points.

Diggs had seven catches for 167 yards and Cousins threw for 333 yards on a day when Dalvin Cook never really got going. Alexander Mattison chipped in 63 yards on 14 carries and the Vikings got key plays from tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith as well.

That run of 17 points saw the Eagles threaten to take the lead and erase a dreadful start to the game, but the next Philly drive ended with a sack and the team would go on to turn the ball over twice to eliminate any chance of a comeback. Carson Wentz was 26-of-40 for 306 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Eagles also saw kicker Jake Elliott throw an interception on a fake field goal try at the end of the first half.

The loss drops the Eagles to 3-3 with road games in Dallas and Buffalo ahead of them. They saw left tackle Jason Peters added to the list of injured players on Sunday with a knee injury, so they may be rolling with rookie Andre Dillard as they try to move their record back over .500 in the coming weeks.

  3. Great day for the Vikings, they played a good game. The secondary has been the achilles heel of the Eagles for several years now and until they get it fixed, all they’re gonna do is keep spinning their tires. It seems like they’re hoping the pass rush gets there before the pass is thrown. Except the issue is if it isn’t there they’re gonna get picked apart, and that is what has been happening.

  4. If you put the ball in Kirk Cousins hands against the Eagles secondary you’re going to win the game.

  18. carson wentz is poison to the eagles wentz is 6-19 vs teams over 500 with zero playoff wins foles Is 10-1 vs teams over 500 with same team foles also tons of playoff wins. wentz is bad for chemistry his team doesnt like playing with him. wentz gets the least out of the team

  20. Josh Rosen could have had a field day with the Eagles secondary so slow your roll Vikes fans. Acting like you won the SB.

  22. Still waiting to hear from Packer posters like tokyo and wafflestomp that said the Vikings stood no chance against the Eagles. *Silence* Maybe they had to rake their leaves or something. Skol Vikings!

  24. Good teams win their home games and on the road. The Vikings won at home now let’s see how they do in Detroit. Detroit has a MNF game this week so they have that advantage.

  29. Zack brown what do you have to say now? Hopefully, zimmer has learned to be aggressive, at least on o. When is the d going to contest passes, go get int’s & cause fumbles, like strip sacks or punches. A good win though against a high quality opponent with a very good qb & a great coach.

  31. Exceptional job of QB play. Great to see Kirk show Rodgers agin how you play the position. If it wasn’t for the media brainwashing, you all would understand that Jones won the game against the Cowboys not the otjer Erin.

  49. Cousins is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. So.etimes he looks like he was worth 3 million per game. Other times he doesn’t look like he is worth 3 dollars. If the coaches can figure that out, the Vikings will have an unstoppable offense. As it stands, Cousins seems to live to disappoint fans of whatever team he is on. Nice win for the Vikings though.

  52. Pretty good all-around team game for the Vikes. Quite a few obnoxious Eagles fans at the game today, but they sure quieted down in that 4th quarter — at least the ones that didn’t leave. I don’t know who that #32 for the Eagles is, but geez, I’d be surprised to see him starting next week. And what’s with all the Packer references above — who cares?

  55. It’s not exactly hard to tear apart the eagles secondary but for the Vikings to destroy the eagles like they did today, especially after Zach Brown’s comments, is more of a statement to how bad the eagles are. I don’t want to hear this “when we get desean Jackson back” stuff. he’s barely been there as it is.

    great game by cousins. maybe he has a new mentality because he looks different. we’ll see.

  56. Did someone honestly just defend Wentz’s credentials with his amateur ball achievements? It’s like saying I’m qualified to run a fortune 500 because my lemonade stand was successful.

