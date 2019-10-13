Frank Clark: We can’t keep putting pressure on offense to do everything

Getty Images

The Chiefs offense didn’t have the best day on Sunday, but they still staked the team to a 14-point lead in the first quarter against the Texans.

The entire lead would disappear before halftime. Houston scored 20 points to take a halftime lead that they briefly yielded to the Chiefs before rallying for the game-winning score in the fourth quarter. The Texans picked up 472 yards and possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes on their way to the win and that left defensive end Frank Clark calling for his unit to step up their play in the coming weeks.

“For the most part, we haven’t shut down an offense this year,” Clark said, via the Kansas City Star. “That’s something we have to do in order to win. We can’t keep putting the pressure on our offense to do everything. We have to give them more opportunities. We have to slow the game down.”

The Broncos are next on the slate and their offense would seem to offer the Chiefs a chance to find better footing defensively. If that doesn’t happen, there will likely be a lot of pressure on the offense for the remainder of the season.