George Kittle active for 49ers on Sunday

The 49ers made tight end George Kittle a Friday addition to the injury report, but he’s not going to miss Sunday’s NFC West matchup in Los Angeles.

Kittle is active against the Rams after being listed as questionable with a groin injury. Kittle caught his first touchdown of the year as the 49ers moved to 4-0 with a 31-3 win over the Rams last Monday night.

The 49ers ruled out left tackle Joe Staley, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon with injuries. Quarterback C.J. Beathard, defensive tackle Jullian Taylor and wide receiver Jordan Matthews are also inactive.

Running back Todd Gurley, cornerbaci Aqib Talib and linebacker Clay Matthews were all ruled out for the Rams. Cornerback David Long, center Coleman Shelton, tackle Bobby Evans and defensive tackle Tanzel Smart will also sit out on Sunday.