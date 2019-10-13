Hunter Henry set to play for Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers have not had tight end Hunter Henry in the lineup since they beat the Colts in overtime to open the regular season, but it appears his time on the shelf has come to an end.

Henry suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his knee during that game and spent several weeks rehabbing before returning to practice this week. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before moving up to a full practice on Friday.

Henry was listed as questionable and tried to play it coy on Friday, but sounded ready to go and multiple reports say he will be on the field against the Steelers on Sunday night.

“I don’t want to reveal too much to you guys, and not leave anything mysterious,” Henry said, via the Orange County Register. “I’ll leave it open ended there. Let’s just say I feel good. We’ll see Sunday.”

The Chargers also listed defensive end Melvin Ingram as questionable. He missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury.