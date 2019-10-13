In year eight, Russell Wilson makes a case for MVP

AP

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to win games not individual awards. Still, it’s impossible not to notice the building buzz for MVP, especially in light of his stellar start to the season.

So why is Wilson off to the best start of his career, with 14 touchdowns, no picks, and a passer rating of 124.7 through six games?

He told me by phone after the game that it’s a product of the ongoing growth in his career. He continues to build experience after experience, with eight years of getting ready for various coaches and defenses putting him in a spot where he has complete confidence in his game.

“I’ve studied like crazy,” Wilson said. “It’s years and years of preparation. I’m feeling like there’s nothing you can show me I haven’t seen before.”

Aiding his development is the fact that he’s never missed a game.

“I think that’s huge,” he said. “Being available, being able to play at all costs and leave it all on the field. I always wanted to play every play and play every game.”

This year, he’s arguably playing better than any other quarterback, and if he keeps it up he very well could become the MVP. More importantly the Seahawks could end up forcing the road to Miami through Seattle, which will make a return to the Super Bowl more likely.