Jalen Ramsey inactive again

Not even the Jaguars owner knows what’s going on with Jalen Ramsey.

After owner Shad Khan said last week that he expected his wantaway cornerback to play against the Saints today, Ramsey is among their inactives.

Khan said he had a “heart-to-heart” with Ramsey early in the week, and expected him to play.

Ramsey was listed as questionable this week because of the back issues that sent him to a Houston specialist.

He’s now missed three straight games since asking to be traded, claiming the flu along with the back issue which didn’t seem to be a problem previously.