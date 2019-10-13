Jets get first win, holding off Cowboys 24-22 in Sam Darnold’s return

Posted by Charean Williams on October 13, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT
AP

Who saw this coming?

Even with Sam Darnold returning, the Cowboys remained favorites to beat the Jets. They didn’t.

The Jets got their first win of the season, dominating the first half and holding off the Cowboys in the second half. The Jets won 24-22 when Dak Prescott‘s two-point pass attempt fell incomplete with 43 seconds remaining.

Darnold outplayed Dak Prescott, who was missing his two starting tackles and two starting receivers as Amari Cooper played only the first possession before leaving with a hip injury. Darnold, who had not played since the season opener as he recovered from mono, completed 23 of 32 passes for 338 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Prescott completed 28 of 40 passes for 277 yards. He ran for 11 yards on three carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run in the final minute to get them within a two-point conversion of overtime.

The Cowboys have lost three in a row after three victories to begin the season. But they remain in a first-place tie with the Eagles atop the division after Philadelphia lost to the Vikings.

The Eagles play the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium next Sunday night.

Brett Maher kicked field goals of 50 and 62 yards, but he missed a 32-yarder and the Cowboys passed on a field-goal attempt on fourth down from the Jets 7-yard line.

Robby Anderson caught five passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, a 92-yarder that came after the Jets stopped Prescott on a fourth-and-two play from their 7-yard line. Jamison Crowder caught six passes for 98 yards.

60 responses to “Jets get first win, holding off Cowboys 24-22 in Sam Darnold’s return

  2. I sure love hearing about the AFC Least… Patriots are without question the #1 in the league. Jets all of a sudden look pretty damn good with Darnold back and the Bills may have the 2nd best defense in the entire league….yea, Dolphins are still horrible.

  5. Cowgirls have only beaten the Skins, Fins and Giants…prob the 3 worst teams in the league. I wouldn’t be surprised if they go 1-3 to the AFC East this year. They’ll get smoked by New England and probably lose to the Bills as Buffalo’s D is going to eat this team up.

  7. Who the hell called that timeout after Zeke got tackled? Everyone knows with less then a min in the game you need all 3 timeouts to atleast have a shot. Rookie mistake and I’m gonna go out on a limb and blame clappy.

  9. Who saw this coming (except for Boomer Esiason)? I sure didn’t. The Jets just torched the Cowboys secondary. Maybe they were looking ahead to next week’s game against the Eagles. Whatever happened, they made the Jets look like a real NFL team.

  11. What a surprise, the Jets won! Can I say I like the metallic green better on the helmets than the old dull green?

  12. So? Is Mr Garretts seat getting warm? Was a good game. Glad to see the Jets hang one on the Cowboys.

  13. Anyone notice Saints are 4-0 without Brees…guess he’s just a system QB right? Must be if Teddy Bridgewater is stepping in and logging W’s….

    This is what was always said about Brady right? Must be the same for Drew. ‘Ol Teddy is 4-0 and not missing a beat. QBs in New Orleans are nothing more than a product of Payton’s system…. Sounds absolutely ridiculous, doesn’t it?

  16. This is karma that always comes back for Jerry. He sold his soul to the devil to get that last Super Bowl in ’95 to “prove” it was him and not Jimmy Johnson.

    Now, he will pay players who then immediately fall off a cliff. Just look at this year as proof.

    As a Cowboys fan since 76 when I was 8, I’m cool with Cowboys sucking till Jerry is no longer around.

  17. If the Cowboys can’t beat the lowly Jets, then they are not a SB contender. Maybe it’s all the injuries catching up to them but there are no excuses.

  23. Why is it Cowboys get a pass for injury’s yet Bengals who have been decimated sense preseason no one wants to mention.

  27. That is a perfect argument for Brees being a system QB. Sorry, try again.

    lobstasandmobstas says:

    Anyone notice Saints are 4-0 without Brees…guess he’s just a system QB right? Must be if Teddy Bridgewater is stepping in and logging W’s….

    This is what was always said about Brady right? Must be the same for Drew. ‘Ol Teddy is 4-0 and not missing a beat. QBs in New Orleans are nothing more than a product of Payton’s system…. Sounds absolutely ridiculous, doesn’t it?

  30. The refs went on a power trip on that last cowboys drive with 3 crippling bullcrap calls against the Jets and then tried to make up for it with 2 iffy calls against the Cowboys. Enough is enough. Let them play. The league needs to step in and put an end to the garbage REFBALL.

  31. What a disgusting display of officiating, the NFL did everything it could to hand the game to the Cowboys.

    Thank God they didn’t succeed.

    #noshameatall.

  32. Might be just me but JETS look like a Top 15 team with Darnold at the helm. Be curious to see how they fare in upcoming challenges.

    Games against NE, @Jags, @Ravens, Pit and @Bills. They’re losing to the Patriots but could see them go 3-2 against those 5 teams. The rest of their games are wins if they play like they did today.

  33. A patriot fan talking about the cowboys schedule and not playing anyone. A patriot fan making a comment about another teams weak schedule is comical beyond words.

  36. Nice job by the media (charade included) making up excuses for the Cowboys. Every team has injuries. Good teams still find a way to win.

  38. “thermanmerman99 says:
    October 13, 2019 at 7:59 pm
    A patriot fan talking about the cowboys schedule and not playing anyone. A patriot fan making a comment about another teams weak schedule is comical beyond words.”

    Toughen up, feel free to see what a Pats thread looks like after a loss. It’s about 200 comments or serious trash. Part of the fun of being a fan…rooting for the Cowgirls to lose. I’d say see you in February, but we both know you won’t be there. You probably won’t make the playoffs!

  40. I am fine with Elliott. Not sure about Prescott; absolutely sick of Jason Garrett. He is a .500 coach. That’s it. Every team has injuries. Overpay Lawrence, which they did and over pay others, there is no depth. This loss was huge. Loosing worse than score indicated to a winless team. Garrett should go before plane ride home. Cowboys were not ready to play

  41. All the talk about Dak’s struggles, but at least the offence can blame injuries somewhat. Yet no one’s mentioned how bad this defence has looked for multiple weeks now. Interior dline gets pushed around, Vanden Esch doesn’t look like the player he was as a rookie and that secondary has been embarrassing. How that Heath guy still has a job amazes me.

  43. Trying to give the Cowboys the game lol. They did give it to the Jets.Let them get away with murder and took a obvious touchdown away from the Cowboys. Jet fans can thank the refs for the win.

  44. Sam Darnold is the real deal and the Jets have a bright future. They have a few superstars on defense too. The Cowboys are a good team, but the Jets need to be taken seriously. Just like we’re seeing with the 49ers. When your team is bad for a long time, and you get a few good draft picks, then you get a good QB, you’re just a completely different team.

  47. If Dak is offered a 5 year 15 mil deal from Jerrah at this point he better take it and consider himself fortunate. They need the money to build that awful defense.

  48. Arron Davis says:
    October 13, 2019 at 7:50 pm
    Why is it Cowboys get a pass for injury’s yet Bengals who have been decimated sense preseason no one wants to mention.

    cause the bengals are garbage? you expect such miserable football from them, the cowturds not so much, mmmmmkay?

  49. The seasonal collapse of the Cowboys has begun! Eagles defense will eat this team alive. Best the boy’s will do is 9-7 and they will need a lot of help from the officials to do that.

  51. steelpalace5000 says:
    October 13, 2019 at 8:09 pm
    Trying to give the Cowboys the game lol. They did give it to the Jets.Let them get away with murder and took a obvious touchdown away from the Cowboys. Jet fans can thank the refs for the win.
    ————
    Going for it on 4th down killed it for them. Taking points off the board when a FG makes it a one score game with over 3 minutes before halftime is beyond stupid on Garrett’s part. Next play ” Boom”! Now your down 2 scores in a blink. Just handed them the game.

  52. Dallas usually wait until December before flopping. I wonder why they started early this year. The players probably want Garrett gone so they can get a real football minded coach sooner than later. Speaking of Sooner…

  56. lobstasandmobstas says:
    October 13, 2019 at 7:32 pm
    I sure love hearing about the AFC Least… Patriots are without question the #1 in the league. Jets all of a sudden look pretty damn good with Darnold back and the Bills may have the 2nd best defense in the entire league….yea, Dolphins are still horrible.
    —————————

    The jets are 1-4

  57. The Refs did their best to hand the Cowboys that last drive after the Cowboys were outplayed most of the game.

    It should be an interesting game next week with both the Cowboys and Eagles showing serious flaws in their defenses.

  58. thermanmerman99 says:
    October 13, 2019 at 7:59 pm
    A patriot fan talking about the cowboys schedule and not playing anyone. A patriot fan making a comment about another teams weak schedule is comical beyond words.

    ——————-
    What if you guys were to just chill and let the Jets fans enjoy this one?

  59. As a Patriots fan, one of the big complaints I hear is “how easy the AFC East is.” I wonder how easy the Cowboys think it is now. The Patriots have the Jets next. They’ve got new unis, their QB back, are coming off a big win, have nothing to lose and are playing at home. Not the theater any undefeated team wants to walk into. Yikes! This could be a rock fight and the buzz is going to be exciting.

  60. And Miami would have beaten Washington had they started Fitz. The NFC EAST is considerably worse than the AFC EAST. The Patriots,will have their hands full next week. The Darnold led Jeta played the Bills tough.

    LOL the Eagles and Boys are atop the division abd neither has a winning record. The Giants are just one game out. I predict they will finish first followed by the Eagles. The Skins are only 2 games out. The Giants have at least gotten through the Bills and Patriots.

