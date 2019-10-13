Jets take first lead since Week One, up on Cowboys 7-0

Getty Images

The Jets got Sam Darnold back for the first time since the season opener and have set a number of firsts already.

They scored their initial first half offensive touchdown of the season and only the third on offense this season. They took a lead for the first time since the Bills scored with three minutes remaining in the season opener when the Jets blew a 16-0 lead.

It was the team’s best drive of the season as the Jets went 83 yards in 14 plays and used 7:54 off the clock.

Le'Veon Bell scored from the 2-yard line with 3:24 remaining in the first quarter for the Jets’ first rushing touchdown of the season.

The Cowboys went three-and-out on their first possession.