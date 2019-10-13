John Dorsey says reports he’s fielding calls on Odell Beckham “fake news”

Posted by Josh Alper on October 13, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
The size of wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s role in the Browns offense has been up for discussion this week in the wake of a blowout loss to the 49ers, but General Manager John Dorsey said that there hasn’t been any discussion about moving Beckham to another team’s offense.

Dorsey was asked about a radio report that the team has been fielding calls about trading Beckham in recent days.

“That’s fake news,” Dorsey said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dorsey said he hasn’t thought about trading Beckham and isn’t interested in any calls designed to change his mind. The Browns acquired Beckham in a trade with the Giants this offseason and he has 23 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown in his first five games with the team.

5 responses to “John Dorsey says reports he’s fielding calls on Odell Beckham “fake news”

  2. I’m sure he has been getting calls but if they lose this week he will be taking those calls. Beckham is definitely not untradeable. That said, NE and SF will have to step up their offers. It depends on how big a headache(if he even is one) he is in the locker room.

  3. OBJ… AB… T.O.
    Why are so many “initial” receivers quirky divas?
    They should take a lesson in behavior from T.Y.

  5. I keep reading about interest by the Patriots everywhere but there is no way they are trading draft picks and picking up that outrageous contract. They picked up Brown but it cost them about half as much cash and no players or draft picks. For those same reasons I would consider OBJ untradeable to most teams. I would also contend that OBJ is not a difference maker in the same way that a good QB, Pass Rusher or defensive back is.
    He’ll be staying put in Cleveland and I expect to see his attitude and selfish personality starting trouble by the end of the year.

