Kirk Cousins: I never heard what Zach Brown said

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said during the week that he feels he plays better when he has a little bit of an edge to his game.

Cousins played very well in Sunday’s 38-20 win over the Eagles and many people likely thought that Cousins took an extra edge into the game thanks to Eagles linebacker Zach Brown. Brown, who played with Cousins in Washington, called Cousins the weakest part of the Vikings offense and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer suggested in his Sunday press conference that the quarterback may have taken some motivation from that comment.

Cousins insisted that wasn’t the case after the game and said he wasn’t even aware of what Brown said about him.

“I didn’t even know what he said,” Cousins said at his press conference. “I really do stay ignorant, not read anything, and that’s for my best interest. Zach was a teammate in Washington. He’s one of the better linebackers I’ve played with or against. I have a lot of respect for him, and if you’re trying to write a story about how it was a motivator this week, it wasn’t because I didn’t know about it.”

Cousins said he liked the “aggressive” mindset that the Vikings brought into Sunday’s game and his 333 yards and four touchdowns show that was a wise way for the team to go against Philadelphia. It also suggests future opponents might want to keep the bulletin board material to themselves whether Cousins is actually paying attention to it or not.