Kyle Shanahan: I think our defense is just getting started

AP

The 49ers won four games all of last season, but Sunday’s 20-7 victory over the Rams means they’ve already surpassed that total this season.

At 5-0, the 49ers are one of only two undefeated teams in the league and the biggest driver in the last two victories has been the defense. They’ve allowed 10 points and 345 yards while beating the Browns and Rams and head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks things can get even better on that side of the ball.

“I’m very happy with how we played,” Shanahan said in his postgame press conference. “We’re 5-0, which is a great thing, but we’re not playing our best ball. We can do a lot of things better than that. It seemed like our defense played at an extremely high level, obviously minus the first drive. We can continue to get better on offense. We can continue to get better on special teams. I also think our defense is just getting started, too.”

The Rams opened the game by running seven straight times on a 56-yard touchdown drive, but the 49ers defense dominated the rest of the way and it’s not hard to share Shanahan’s feeling that there will be a lot more highlight reel performances to come from the unit.