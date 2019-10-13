Lamar Jackson: I did what it took to get the victory

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has won games with his feet and he’s won games with his arm over the course of his brief NFL career.

On Sunday, he used both to dispatch the Bengals. Jackson became the first quarterback to throw for at least 200 yards and run for at least 100 yards in a regular season game — Colin Kaepernick did it in the postseason — and the Ravens moved to 4-2 with a 23-17 victory.

Jackson ran for 111 of his 152 yards in the first half to join Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks to run for at least 100 yards in a first half. After the game, Jackson said the Ravens saw what Kyler Murray did to the Bengals defense last week and knew there would be chances to make plays on the ground.

“We watched film on them, and they gave us the looks,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “If I’ve got to run, I’ve got to do it, and today that’s what it was. I did what it took to get the victory.”

Jackson’s task this week will be to come up with the right formula to beat the Seahawks and lift the Ravens to a 5-2 record ahead of their bye week.