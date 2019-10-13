Lamar Jackson runs wild, Ravens remain in first place in AFC North

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 13, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT
The Ravens remain the leaders of the AFC North.

After a methodical win today in Cincinnati, Baltimore is 4-2 and the clear favorite to win the division, with the season more than one-third finished.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a career-high 153 rushing yards and a touchdown, and passed for 236 yards. He played turnover-free football and did everything the Ravens needed from him.

The Bengals’ offense was ugly. Andy Dalton had an interception and couldn’t find much open downfield, and Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard were both terrible running the ball. First-year Bengals coach Zac Taylor has a lot of work to do.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, however, has to feel awfully good about his chances of getting to the playoffs for the eighth time as the Ravens’ head coach. Baltimore looks like the best team in its division.

12 responses to “Lamar Jackson runs wild, Ravens remain in first place in AFC North

  2. Being in 1st place in the AFC North isn’t saying much. Ravens beating a winless Bungals team by 6 points at home isn’t saying much. The AFC North has the least amount of wins by a division in the NFL, even if, a very big if, the Steelers win tonight. The Brownies just blew the game, after leading 20-6, to the Seahags. They still had a chance to pull out the win with 3:30 left, all three timeouts, down by 4, but Faker Mayfield threw another INT.

  9. styro1 says:
    October 13, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Faker Mayfield threw another INT.
    ———————————————————————————-
    How many times can he hit a receiver directly in the hands and have it volleyballed for an INT?

  11. Seems that the Ravens play down to the competition! Every year they win some they aren’t supposed to and lose some they are supposed to win! They are a nightmare for those playing a suicide pool!

  12. The pass protection today was actually pretty good for the Bengals. The run blocking continues to be an issue and when you can’t run the ball teams know it and they can just sit back in coverage. Your offense can’t be one dimensional and when you’re relying on just an average qb at this point in Dalton it’s not going to turn out well. The consistent problems on defense continues to kill the team I think is the third time that 250 yards rushing have been given up against the 49ers Cardinals and Ravens. You’re never winning anything with that obvious weakness at linebacker is there every week. Can’t run the ball and can’t stop the run. This is obviously a sunk season for the Bengals so next year take a qb and try to start over. Dalton is not cutting it anymore. He’s playing with a depleted line yes but he has not shown anything the last 2 games with good pass protection. Have to try to take a shot at finding an elite qb instead of just being ok with an average one.

