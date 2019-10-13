Marcus Mariota doesn’t think he gave Titans a chance to make plays Sunday

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota‘s reaction to getting benched by the Titans on Sunday was pretty much what you’d expect, although that doesn’t mean Mariota fails to understand why head coach Mike Vrabel turned to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback.

Mariota said after the game that it didn’t “feel great” to get pulled from what wound up as a 16-0 loss to the Broncos, but it didn’t sound like he disagreed with the choice to go in a different direction.

“I was inaccurate today, and I didn’t give our guys a chance to make plays and that’s some of the reasons I got pulled,” Mariota said, via the team’s website. “It starts with me — I have to do a better job.”

Mariota said he is “going to grow from this and I’ll become a better player” as a result of going through the adversity. There’s been no word on who will start for the Titans next week, so it remains to be seen when Mariota will get a chance to show he can rebound from a very bad day at the office.