Mike Vrabel on QB change: We needed to find a way to score

The Titans made a quarterback change during Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and head coach Mike Vrabel summed up the reason for the change very succinctly after the game.

Vrabel made the move to Ryan Tannehill after the Broncos followed up a Marcus Mariota interception with a touchdown that stretched their lead to 13-0 in the third quarter. Vrabel said the team “needed to find a way to score” and he thought that Tannehill might provide that.

“We’re really just trying to find a way to move the football, score some points,” Vrabel said at his postgame press conference.

Vrabel said Tannehill, who went 13-of-16 for 144 yards, played OK while noting they were shut out in the 16-0 loss. Tannehill said that Vrabel has not given any indication about which quarterback will start against the Chargers in Nashville next week.