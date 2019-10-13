Panthers take advantage of sacks, turnovers

AP

The Buccaneers are getting the full Jameis Winston experience, but the Panthers have a significant hand in it as well.

The Panthers are up 17-7 at halftime on the Buccaneers, thanks in part to three Winston turnovers.

He’s thrown a pair of picks and fumbled once, but he’s under near-constant pressure.

The Panthers have six sacks, which moves them into the league lead with 26 this season (New England has 25, and the Panthers entered the game second with 20).

That, plus the usual couple of Christian McCaffrey touchdowns (he has 57 of their 121 yards at halftime), has them comfortably ahead.

It could have been even more, but for a missed opportunity. With a fair catch of a punt just before the half, the Panthers had a 60-yard free kick for a chance at three points. Joey Slye‘s kick went wide right, but watching English fans confused by the arcane rule was kind of fun.