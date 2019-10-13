Panthers up 10-0 after long march

AP

The Panthers showed London how to use the entire football field.

And they covered almost every inch of it.

They Panthers just took a 10-0 lead on the Buccaneers after a 12-play, 99-yard drive which chewed seven minutes and 32 seconds off the clock.

It was an efficient drive for quarterback Kyle Allen after a bit of a sloppy start. They even let Allen try to sneak it in on third-and-goal from the 1 (which Cam couldn’t do earlier this year because his foot is injured).

Eventually, as most Panthers drives this year have, it ended with Christian McCaffrey pushing in for the touchdown.