Panthers win fourth in a row, beat Bucs in London

AP

Kyle Allen continues to do everything he’s asked to do.

Playing against Jameis Winston only helps.

The Panthers won their fourth straight game with their backup quarterback under center, beating the Buccaneers 37-26 in London.

Allen was an efficient 20-of-32 for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He’s played cleanly since replacing the injured Cam Newton, without an interception this season (against seven touchdowns). He also broke some streaks of his own Sunday, getting through a game without fumbling (after putting it on the ground six times and losing four in the previous three games).

But he was also fortunate to catch the Bucs on a Bad Jameis Day (TM), as Winston turned the ball over six times (five interceptions and a fumble).

With the Panthers taking over the league lead in sacks with seven on Sunday (giving them 27 on the year), the Panthers were able to get ahead early and stay that way.

It’s a good combination at the moment, and there’s no indication that Cam Newton’s going to be healthy enough for the long-term questions to be anything but moot.

The Bucs (2-4) on the other hand, have to wonder how the Winston experiment is going to end, and whether to give coach Bruce Arians a chance to whisper to another quarterback next year.