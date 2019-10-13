Pope Francis accidentally tweets support for Saints

Getty Images

The Jaguars didn’t have a prayer against the Saints on Sunday.

Pope Francis accidentally tweeted support for the Saints only hours before they took the field in Jacksonville.

“Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints,” Pope Francis tweeted. “They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.”

The hashtag inadvertently added the Fleur de Lis to the tweet.

The Saints retweeted Pope Francis after their 13-6 victory, respoinding, “Couldn’t lose after this. #Blessed and highly favored.”