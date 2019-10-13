Report: Cards aren’t trading Patrick Peterson

Getty Images

The Cardinals have another week before they’ll see Patrick Peterson, but they want to make sure they do.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals are rebuffing calls asking if their star cornerback is available.

Peterson’s serving the last week of his six-game suspension this week.

The Cardinals are 1-3-1, and more than a player away from contention. And even though Peterson pushed through some offseason unpleasantness, he circled back and declared he wanted to be a “Cardinal for life,” and it appears they want to oblige him.