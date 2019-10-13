Ron Rivera won’t address QB questions “until I have to”

Getty Images

The Panthers won their fourth straight game with Kyle Allen as their starting quarterback on Sunday and the win streak means that head coach Ron Rivera faced questions about what he’ll do when Cam Newton is healthy.

Rivera didn’t answer those questions, however. Newton remains out of action with a foot injury and Rivera said that he’s not going to discuss anything about the starting job until that changes.

“I’m not going to worry about it,” Rivera said, via ESPN.com. “I’m not going to speculate on anything until I have to address that. So until then, we’re going to stay in the now, stay in the focus of what we’re doing right now. As far as I’m concerned, we’re not going to deal with the question until it is time. And when the time comes, I will address it. As far as I’m concerned, [Cam’s] in the rehab program and he’s doing the program and our quarterback right now playing for us is Kyle. So we’re not going to address it.”

Allen was 20-of-32 attempts for 227 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-26 win over the Buccaneers in London. The Panthers also won in Allen’s lone 2018 start, which makes him the seventh quarterback in the last 25 years to pilot his teams to open his starting career with five wins.

The Panthers have a bye week and all signs point to Allen getting a chance to make it 6-0 against the 49ers in Week Eight.