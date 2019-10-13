Saints, Jaguars head to halftime tied 3-3

Getty Images

There’s been no Minshew magic, Bridgewater magic or any offensive magic of any kind through 30 minutes of play in Jacksonville.

Both teams have been limited to a field goal as the defenses took center stage early in the first half and refused to yield before halftime. The Saints’ field goal came after they took possession in Jaguars territory after Jacksonville punted from its own end zone while the Jaguars got on the board at the end of a seven-minute drive that accounted for nearly half of the Jaguars’ possession in the first half.

Gardner Minshew is 8-of-15 for 80 yards while Teddy Bridgewater is 14-of-22 for 126 yards. Bridgewater was sacked on back-to-back plays near midfield at the end of the first half while the Saints have taken Minshew down once so far on Sunday.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was questionable with an ankle injury, but has gotten the ball 12 times already. He hasn’t done much with those chances and the first team to find their offensive rhythm may be able to grab control of this game in the second half.