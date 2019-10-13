Saints run win streak to four games

Getty Images

The Saints lost to the Rams on the day that quarterback Drew Brees injured his right thumb, but the team has not stumbled since that point.

Teddy Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass to break a 6-6 tie in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars offense wasn’t able to answer over the remaining 11:49 in Jacksonville. The 13-6 win is the fourth in a row for the 5-1 Saints and all four have come with Bridgewater starting at quarterback.

Bridgewater’s two biggest completions of the game were to tight end Jared Cook. Cook caught the touchdown and he added a 20-yard gain with just over three minutes left to play. That put the Saints in field goal range and the Jaguars were left with just one timeout after a pair of runs on either side of the two minute warning gave the Saints another first down.

The Jaguars lost one of their timeouts when head coach Doug Marrone challenged a non-call of defensive pass interference on safety Marcus Williams. It didn’t look like a clear and obvious infraction at first or second glance and officials predictably upheld the call on the field.

That incompletion was part of a rough day for Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew. He was 14-of-29 for 163 yards and an interception against a Saints defense that has played well in support of Bridgewater. Sunday’s effort included a pair of sacks by Cameron Jordan and the 226 yards allowed is a season-low for the New Orleans defense.

Running back Alvin Kamara remained in the game for the duration, but the ankle injury that left him questionable to play seemed to take away some of his explosiveness. Bridgewater was 24-of-36 for 240 yards and Latavius Murray chipped in with 44 yards on the ground.

The Saints will be in Chicago next weekend while the 2-4 Jaguars try to get back on track in Cincinnati.