Saints score first touchdown in Jacksonville, lead 13-6 in fourth

The Saints and Jaguars played three quarters of football without a touchdown, but someone has finally gotten the ball into the end zone.

It was Saints tight end Jared Cook that broke through. He caught a four-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater to cap a 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive a little more than three minutes into the fourth quarter.

It’s the second week in a row that Bridgewater and Cook have hooked up for a touchdown. This one snapped a 6-6 tie and put the Saints up 13-6 in Jacksonville.

Bridgewater connected with Michael Thomas four times during the scoring drive and the quarterback is now 22-of-33 for 213 yards. Thomas has seven catches for 82 yards, so the Saints may continue to look his way as they try to put away a road win.