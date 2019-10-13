Seahawks come back to beat the Browns

The Seahawks continued to show they could win on the road. The Browns might have shown that they’re, well, the Browns.

Seattle escaped with a 32-28 win at Cleveland, with Russell Wilson playing his typical clean game.

Wilson threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another score. He still hasn’t thrown an interception this year (against 14 touchdowns), as he continues playing MVP-caliber football.

Coupled with running back Chris Carson running wild (23 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown) and an opportunistic defense, the Seahawks improved to 5-1 (3-0 on the road).

The Browns (2-4) had moments of competence, but came apart late in a hail of turnovers and questionable calls.

They led 20-6 early, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions.

Nick Chubb in particular was brilliant, finishing with 122 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Browns turned the ball over four times, and will have some concerns about the condition of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

He went to the locker room briefly with what was described as a hip injury, but didn’t miss a play. He wasn’t 100 percent, however, and finished with three interceptions.

34 responses to “Seahawks come back to beat the Browns

  5. 5-1. There’s nothing you can say. Don’t even try. And next week we get our Pro Bowl defensive tackle back for the first time this year. It’s only going to get worse for you from here, haters.

  6. Freddie Kitchens was never even an Offensive Coordinator! Freddie is in way over his head! Should have hired Gregg Williams!

  7. As a Seahawk fan I was happy to see the Browns again move away from what works for them offensively. Seahawks where gifted this game not due to any lack of effort on their part, but by the poor offensive coaching by Freddie Kitchens. He may become a good H/C, but right now he is definitely costing them wins.

  8. He pulled Russell down by his name tag which is against the rules now. Horse coller includes that now please learn the rules and stop crying.

    The way Russell went down was classic horse collar. Could have got hurt pretty easily there.

  9. Seahawks 3-0 against the AFC-North by a combined 7 points, with the Ravens at home next week. Got to win that game and keep up with the 49’ers. Go Rams? Wow, that’s a tough one to write…

  11. artic19 says:
    October 13, 2019 at 4:36 pm
    Thanks refs for that phantom horse collar
    ———
    Tragically, many of you don’t even know the rules. When a quarterback becomes a runner outside the pocket, the horse collar rule comes back into effect. The only time it doesn’t is when the qb is in the pocket. But hey, it’s easier to just blame the refs after a loss, right?

  14. Yikes, that had to HURT for Browns fans to watch Kitchens totally waste that one challenge which could have potentially meant a crucial 3rd down stop just before the 2-minute warning. Freddie is always going to be a step or two behind.

  15. Mayfield throws too many picks for the Browns to beat good teams. Not sure why they don’t run the ball more that would possibly cut some of those int’s.

  21. I don’t understand the Seahawks right now. They’re obviously a good team but they play down to the level of their opponents and then have to scramble/get lucky (good calls, big plays) to win. Not sure why, is it a focus thing?

  22. entire officiating crew should be fired, phantom blindside block call on Landry was ridiculous

  23. Tragically, many of you don’t even know the rules. When a quarterback becomes a runner outside the pocket, the horse collar rule comes back into effect. The only time it doesn’t is when the qb is in the pocket. But hey, it’s easier to just blame the refs after a loss, right?

    I know the rules, but favoritism doesn’t get into my way. I saw a clean tackle on Russell, he had the jersey in the back and side but nowhere near the name tag.

  25. Another three picks for the “mouth that bored”, and another loss for Freddie “In over my head” Kitchens.

  26. Phantom pass interference to set up Seattle’s go-ahead TD (which Kitchens should’ve challenged), big play negated (& ball moved back 15 yards) on “blindside block” that was a perfectly clean shoulder pads to chest block, fumble into endzone challenged & (despite clear video evidence showing ball crossed plane for a TD) upheld, & – finally – an incomplete pass (failure to control before stepping out & getting stripped) 2 feet away from the ref is called a game-sealing catch & first down (Browns had no challenge thanks to aforementioned botched review).

    Having said all of that, the Browns completely squandered this game by once again abandoning the run game in key situations (absolutely, positively no excuse for not going into halftime up by at least 11 rather than only 1… up by 8, less than 2 minutes left, all 3 timeouts – you CANNOT force a pass & turn the ball over in that situation!!!). Cleveland blew this game, but they did have plenty of help from the striped gentlemen.

  27. redlikethepig says:
    October 13, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    Does this means the Brownies won’t win the Super Bowl like their fans said they would ?

    It wasn’t the fans that were clamoring this or claiming it! It was the media and non=fams of the team who built the hype machine. Fans just want a winning team and competitive in games.

  28. As a Bills fan, I was pulling for the Browns to do well this year since both of our teams have been horrible for so long. Then Mayfield started running his mouth for no reason. I guess this is just Karma on his part. Maybe he should just let his play do the talking until he is good enough to back up the trash talk.

  29. New kids on the block don’t even realize that when they’re blaming the refs for their loss it’s really blaming the team for not being ahead enough to negate referees mistakes.

    Bad referee calls have always been part of the game and they will never go away.

    Meanwhile, Seattle is 3-0 in away games this year…all gritty close games. If this keeps up, watch out league.

    Howie Long knows, he called it at halftime when he said “you just let Russell Wilson stick around and see what happens at the end of the game”.

    Russell Wilson has ice in his veins. Apparently Baker Mayfield has Budweiser in his.

  30. scumpidude says:
    October 13, 2019 at 4:54 pm
    I don’t understand the Seahawks right now. They’re obviously a good team but they play down to the level of their opponents and then have to scramble/get lucky (good calls, big plays) to win. Not sure why, is it a focus thing?
    ——–
    Carroll plays this way by design. Run the ball and play good defense. Seattle defense is young still after purging basically everyone from the LOB. Next week they get Reed back at DT and his 10.5 sacks…the defense should start looking a little tougher heading into the next 10 games of the season.

  31. Neither fan base can blame the refs, because they were absolutely horrible for both teams. That game was so hard to watch. I just checked some QB power Rankings today and they have Mayfield in the top 20 while Josh Allen sits well below him, and even below Darnold. My homer is showing, sure, but what in Bakers game this season has actually shown anything positive? Josh Allen has had one bad game, against the #1 defense. Week in and week out, Baker continues his slide into obscurity, except he has great takes for the media so he stays relevant. Leads the NFL in INTs, 55% completion percentage, horrible passer rating, and his team is 2-4. While Josh certainly isn’t the reason his team is 4-1, he’s improved his completion percentage almost a whole 10 points, has lead 3 4th quarter comebacks, and has mostly reeled in the hero ball. I just don’t get it. Baker will have plenty of time to clean that stadium this offseason.

  32. Watching the refs, it’s a bit hard not to think the games are rigged against Cleveland. That blindside block, and several others, were just so, so bad.

    I bet Mayfield leads the league in INTs caused by his receivers.

  33. At THIS point in the season, Wilson is the MVP. Yes, ahead of Mahomes and Brady.. At THIS point… Long way to go…

  34. the seahawks are overrated!! their only real win was against the cardinals, they could’ve easily lost the lost.

