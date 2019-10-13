Seahawks come back to beat the Browns

Getty Images

The Seahawks continued to show they could win on the road. The Browns might have shown that they’re, well, the Browns.

Seattle escaped with a 32-28 win at Cleveland, with Russell Wilson playing his typical clean game.

Wilson threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another score. He still hasn’t thrown an interception this year (against 14 touchdowns), as he continues playing MVP-caliber football.

Coupled with running back Chris Carson running wild (23 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown) and an opportunistic defense, the Seahawks improved to 5-1 (3-0 on the road).

The Browns (2-4) had moments of competence, but came apart late in a hail of turnovers and questionable calls.

They led 20-6 early, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions.

Nick Chubb in particular was brilliant, finishing with 122 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Browns turned the ball over four times, and will have some concerns about the condition of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

He went to the locker room briefly with what was described as a hip injury, but didn’t miss a play. He wasn’t 100 percent, however, and finished with three interceptions.