Sean McVay promises to learn from “humbling day”

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 13, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay has been hailed as an offensive genius, but his offense looked awful today. He doesn’t plan to let that become commonplace.

McVay said after today’s 20-7 loss to the 49ers that he knows his team needs to get better, and he thinks it will.

“We’re going to continue to get better, use every opportunity as a learning experience,” McVay said. “Was it a humbling day for us? Absolutely. But it’s something we’re going to learn from. We’re not going to let it demoralize us. That’s a good football team. They did a nice job. We didn’t do enough collectively, and we’ll all look inwardly and figure out how to be better to move forward.”

The Rams’ offense could get nothing going today against an excellent 49ers defense. And that offense better get going soon. The Rams are 3-3, while the 49ers are 5-0 and the Seahawks are 5-1. The NFC West could slip away from the Rams quickly.

16 responses to “Sean McVay promises to learn from “humbling day”

  1. yes humbling because you finally figured out that your offense has been figured out and you finally figured out that your grossly overpaid your QB.

  3. Another great offence ruined by the Patriots teaching the rest of the league how to shut them down. Remember the greatest show on turf. Not so great after they were exposed by Belichick.

  4. Pats in the SuperBowl showed that the Rams were vulnerable. Their record in their last 7 games is 3-4….Sean may not be the coaching wunderkind he’s been billed as.

  5. The Patriots did a lot of damage. They gave teams the blueprint for how to beat the Chiefs and the Rams. The secret is out and teams are taking advantage. The Chiefs might have also been 3-3. They came close to losing that game in Detroit.

  6. A sad day to be a Rams fan. A week ago Thursday, the Rams missed a last-second routine 44-yard FG that would’ve lifted them to a big road win over the Seahawks and a 4-1 record, heading into this game. Instead, Zuerlein missed, and the whole season came crashing down. At the moment the Rams look like they’d lose to a Division III college team. I’m outta here.

  7. We’ve heard a lot of similar talk from McVay since the SB, have we not? I remain skeptical he can deliver. Fact is, I suspect Goff isn’t up to the task. The game is too mentally challenging for him, I’m afraid. Look at how McVay shields him from criticism. Makes me wonder if he knows his QB is a dud.

  8. Please allow me to translate, “I just realized what a fluke last year’s regular season was and how lucky we got with the blown call in NO. We have been embarrassed every week since the SB. Oh, and I’m starting to wonder if I’m actually a genius or just got super lucky last year.” Sean Mcvay

  9. Isn’t that what he said when he was exposed during the super bowl? Gimmick offenses come and go, coaches that can adapt to their talent last. He’s starting to seem like a guy who can’t deviate from his system and he won’t last much longer if that’s the case.

  12. We see this all the time in the NFL. When the team is deep and full of talent the coach is a genius. After some years of drafting later with the team getting older and dinged up the coach all of sudden isn’t what everyone thought.

    NFL fans today think that scheme wins and loses games and that simply isn’t true. You need talent first and foremost and ever since Gurly has been limited this offense isn’t the same. This isn’t a video game but an actual sport.

  14. McVay is shallow. His team still suffering SB hangover – the same thing that has affected Atlanta into three subsequent seasons.

    He’s no wonderboy.

    Does he have a ‘We’re on to Cincinnati’ line?

    Rams miss playoffs altogether.

  15. Just how is the McVay tree doing. How are the Bungles doing? Another media and NFL reaction to a one season wonder. Now the Rams have an overpaid backup at QB. A RB with a jello knee. One good DT player who is on his own. An OL with holes in it like swiss chesse. Silent Stan deserves this mess and wait till the grand opening of the LA stadium that the NFL pushed. Check out the Steelers game against the Chargers. 1/4 or less Charger fans int he stands. Welcome to LA, NFL.

  16. Rams were a one hit wonder. They will probly split with the Seahawks and lose to niners in Santa Clara. They’ll be lucky to get a wild card. I have nothing against the rams, but it’s kind of satisfying after the media was ready to anoint McVay the next great NFL coach for all of last season. The media fascination was a turn off.

