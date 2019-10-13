Stefon Diggs gets long TD as Vikings passing offense continues to thrive

AP

The Vikings passing offense got on track against the Giants last weekend and it has remained in first gear against this week’s NFC East opposition.

The Vikings opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Kirk Cousins hitting Adam Thielen from six yards out. They went 75 yards again in the second quarter, but it only took two plays to cover the ground.

Cousins hit Stefon Diggs in stride for a 62-yard touchdown that stretched the Vikings’ lead to 17-3 against the Eagles. It was the second catch of the day for Diggs and his first touchdown since Week Two.

Diggs was the source of attention for the wrong reasons when he skipped practice amid swirling trade rumors, but said this week that he wants to remain in Minnesota and he’s made a big play to help his team early in Sunday’s game.

UPDATE 2:02 p.m. ET: Diggs scored on a 51-yard pass to kick off the next drive and the Vikings are running away from the Eagles 24-3 in the second quarter.