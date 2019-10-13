Texans come back to beat the Chiefs

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 13, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Chiefs got a playmaker back, but they’re still well short of 100 percent.

Now, they have a losing streak to show for it.

The Texans escaped Kansas City with a 31-24 win, scoring 20 unanswered after an early deficit, and salting the game away late. That’s the second straight home loss for the Chiefs, after last week’s at the hands of the Colts.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw two interceptions, but threw a touchdown and ran for two to lead the comeback.

The Chiefs got Tyreek Hill back this week, and he made an acrobatic touchdown grab in the first quarter. But the plays were inconsistent over the course of the day. He finished with five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Chiefs are also short-handed because of injuries, with defensive end Chris Jones, left tackle Eric Fisher, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins among the missing. They could use reinforcements on defense, and as close as they are to pushing the top team in the AFC, making a move at the deadline might be wise.

It wasn’t a perfect day for the Texans either, with kicker Ka’imi Fairbarn missing two more kicks, but they had just enough to get a road win they have to be satisfied with.

They elected not to let Fairbairn kick a game-clinching field goal inside the two-minute warning, and converted the fourth down, with Hopkins hitting DeAndre Hopkins for the conversion.

46 responses to “Texans come back to beat the Chiefs

  1. I can’t believe a team is forced to put someone like Mahomes on the field while Kaepernick sits at home.

  5. The Chiefs gimmick offense has been figured out and their defense is non-existent.

    The only thing that stopped the Texans occasionally today was the Texans with dumb penalties.

    The Chiefs have dropped 2 in a row at home and Mahommes is looking more and more ordinary with every game now.

  6. Wow the chiefs dont look so good. Might not even make the playoffs. Every team knows how to beat them now. The kid was too good to be true. Just a flash in the pan. U mad?

  9. Where are all those people claiming that everyone is scared of the Chiefs? That Mahomes is the best QB ever to put on a Jersey? You guys have been pretty quiet for two weeks, and it’s been nice.

  10. Mahomes reminds me of Peyton. All world offense with stars everywhere. On defense, a couple of pass rushers that do damage when they have a lead. However, in a close game or losing, they can’t stop a nose bleed. Andy Reid will waste most of Mahomes career, much like Dungy did, and Shula did to Marino.

  12. If you want to know why the Chiefs WONT win a SB watch this game.

    The Chiefs defense is still GARBAGE, can’t stop the run can’t stop the pass can’t tackle

    The coaches are horrible, mainly the head coach.

    Why would you do anything other than take a knee when you’re up 17-16 with 30 seconds left on your own 20 ?

    Sorry Chiefs fans but your team are the colts with manning
    Flashy offense and that’s all.

    It even that gimmick offense has been figured out

    And if not for a late whistle in Detroit that would have been 3 losses in a row.

  16. I can’t wait for Mahomes to want out of Kansas City and i’m all here for it.

    The sad thing for me is i went clubbing all nite with zero sleep a pounding headache and yet i couldn’t miss Mahomes and company.Now the Offensive line has join the Defense in the area of Pathetic Valley.I hope he doesn’t sign any extension and ask them to find a TRADE partner.

  17. How did I know that this article would be all pets fans. Nonstop complaining about“ haters” and then troll every other post. How could a fan base that’s only existed for 20 years be so insufferable?

  20. Interesting phrasing!

    How exactly did the Texans ‘escape’ with a win? It was the same nonsense after the Colts game – only that time it was the Colts ‘stealing’ the win.

    Chiefs D has been dominated – would have been a whupping of Tyreek proportions if the Texans hadn’t dropped those TD’s (Fuller esp) in the 1st half.

  22. If it wasn’t for multiple dropped passes and multiple missed kicks, it would have been a blowout. KC’s defense is horrendous.

  25. Tell me a team that isn’t shorthanded? The Chiefs could get Chris Jones back from injury and they’d still be a baaaad defense! Was reading KC fan blog during the game and it was quite entertaining, with the fans alternating the blame for the Chiefs bad play on Andy Reid bad play calling, their GM, defensive coordinator, their defense, the Refs, being soft on both sides of the ball, the OLine, Dline, the horrible Frank Clark signing,……….LOL!

  26. After reading these comments i can safely say that most nfl fans are children in adult bodies and getting dumber by the minute…the hot take on Mahomes is pathetic , gimmicks and smoke and mirrors? Pats fans breathing a sigh of relief with every loss…watch the games and stop it with the pathetically transparent so called hot takes…

  28. pmlangan says:
    October 13, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    How did I know that this article would be all pets fans. Nonstop complaining about“ haters” and then troll every other post. How could a fan base that’s only existed for 20 years be so insufferable?

    So basically you’re saying you can dish it out but you can’t take it.

    CRYBABY myth # 47 “Patriots didn’t have any fans prior to 2001.

    But somehow sold out every game since 1994

  32. clintonrb says:
    October 13, 2019 at 4:38 pm
    After reading these comments i can safely say that most nfl fans are children in adult bodies and getting dumber by the minute…the hot take on Mahomes is pathetic , gimmicks and smoke and mirrors? Pats fans breathing a sigh of relief with every loss…watch the games and stop it with the pathetically transparent so called hot takes…

    So the Chiefs D doesn’t suck?

  33. Flash1287 says:
    October 13, 2019 at 4:40 pm
    pmlangan says:
    October 13, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    How did I know that this article would be all pets fans. Nonstop complaining about“ haters” and then troll every other post. How could a fan base that’s only existed for 20 years be so insufferable?

    So basically you’re saying you can dish it out but you can’t take it.

    CRYBABY myth # 47 “Patriots didn’t have any fans prior to 2001.

    But somehow sold out every game since 1994

    —————————————

    My post literally states the opposite, but somehow you were not able to figure that out. Not a good look. The repetitive use of the word crybabiesThe repetitive use of the word ”crybabies” by a grown man by a grown man, also not a good look. The lack of self-awareness is astonishing.

  36. It’s not breathing a sigh of relief, clintonrb. It’s knowing NE’s defense is licking their chops after Hoston stopped KC minus their top two corners, and TB12 & Co. will have no problem with KC’s porous and poor-tackling “defense.” Enjoy coming to NE and facing The Boogeymen! Lol!

  38. Mahomes relies greatly on his elusiveness, whatever is wrong with his ankle which looked to be exacerbated today is going to be an issue all season I’m guessing. But the bigger issue is that defense, the time of possession by good running teams will kill them moving forward.

  40. Chiefs are so overrated; should be 3-3 if the Lions had taken care of business. The media so overhypes them though, they’ll probably fall to about 5th in most of the weekly Power Rankings. You watch, most will have them ahead of the Texans!

  41. Texans should’ve won by more with the fuller TD drops and Hopkins drop. That KC defense is garbage and any team who has a decent run game will run and control that clock. Keep mahomes on the sideline like the pats did last year in the AFC championship game last year.

  43. As a Patriots fan, I only fear 3 teams in the Playoffs, KC because with Mahomes they’re never out. Baltimore because for some reason they bring out the worst in the Patriots and the Giants, weird stuff happens in Giants games.

    So, yea, consider it a compliment that I and many others like me, want to play KC in Foxboro to have the best possible chance at a victory.

  45. The Patriots showed everybody how to win in Kansas City in the playoffs last year. The Chiefs should be 3-3. They should have lost that game to the Lions. does this make three straight home losses for the Chiefs? Or is it three out of four? Fortunately for the Chiefs, I believe the Patriots game is the only actual tough game remaining on their schedule.

    The Patriots have a tough 7 game stretch coming up and if they don’t get some reinforcements soon, they won’t make it through that stretch unscathed. The season is far from over. Go Pats!

  46. “How did I know that this article would be all pets fans. Nonstop complaining about“ haters” and then troll every other post. How could a fan base that’s only existed for 20 years be so insufferable?”

    So you guys who have been coming into Pats threads for years trolling can dish it out but can’t take it?

    And BTW, I’m 60 years old and have been a Pats fan since the early 70s, along with quite a lot of other people so your math doesn’t quite add up.

