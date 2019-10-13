Texans take lead before halftime, after another turnover

Getty Images

Not all the Chiefs turnovers were necessarily their fault.

But they gave another one away, and the Chiefs have a halftime lead.

Taking advantage of a strip-sack-fumble deep in Chiefs territory, the Texans just took a 23-17 lead at halftime.

One play after collecting the fumble, Deshaun Watson scampered in on his own for the score. Watson’s also thrown for 139 yards and a touchdown in the first half, as the Texans continue to counterpunch, scoring 20 unanswered points in the second quarter.