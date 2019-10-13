Texans take lead before halftime, after another turnover

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 13, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Not all the Chiefs turnovers were necessarily their fault.

But they gave another one away, and the Chiefs have a halftime lead.

Taking advantage of a strip-sack-fumble deep in Chiefs territory, the Texans just took a 23-17 lead at halftime.

One play after collecting the fumble, Deshaun Watson scampered in on his own for the score. Watson’s also thrown for 139 yards and a touchdown in the first half, as the Texans continue to counterpunch, scoring 20 unanswered points in the second quarter.

2 responses to “Texans take lead before halftime, after another turnover

  1. Mahommes has been fortunate so far this year with so many picks being called back due to flags on the play, this time they picked it up. He’s also gotten away with numerous possible picks today.

    That Chiefs defense is beyond atrocious, my God man, nobody knows how to tackle and they hold every play but still can’t stop anybody.

  2. If you want to know why the Chiefs WONT win SB watch this game.

    The Chiefs defense is still GARBAGE, can’t stop the run can’t stop the pass.

    The coaches are horrible, mainly the head coach.

    Why would you do anything other than take a knee with when you’re up 17-16 with 30 seconds left on your own 20 ?

    Sorry Chiefs fans but your team iare the colts with manning
    Flashy offense and that all.

