The death of replay review for pass interference also applies to picks

Entering the sixth Sunday of the 2019 NFL regular season, coaches knew or should have known that throwing the red flag to challenge a call or non-call of pass inteference was a waste of time. It’s now clear, if it wasn’t already, that it’s also a waste of time to challenge non-calls of offensive pass interference arising from pick plays.

It happened in Kansas City. Tight end Travis Kelce threw a pick to spark a 52-yard catch and run. Texans coach Bill O’Brien threw the flag, and senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron upheld the ruling on the field.

The message continues to be as clear as it can be — replay review for pass interference will only be used to avoid another Rams-Saints debacle. Then, after this season, it will officially go away, with the league coming up with some other strategy for ensuring that the next postseason blunder by the officials can be fixed.

The sooner coaches accept this, the sooner they’ll quit burning challenges and time outs unnecessarily.