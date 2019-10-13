Tyreek Hill set to play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Chiefs are getting wide receiver Tyreek Hill back in the lineup on Sunday.

Hill has not played since suffering a clavicle injury in the first game of the season, but has practiced for the last two weeks and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Texans after having tests on the injury on Friday. Word early on Sunday was that he’d go through pregame warmups before making a call about his status for the game.

According to multiple reports, Hill came through his morning workout without any problems and he will play against Houston.

While Hill is set to play, the Chiefs are expected to be without wideout Sammy Watkins. Watkins left last Sunday’s loss to the Colts after aggravating a hamstring injury and he was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson will make up the receiving corps.