Tytus Howard carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

Texans rookie offensive tackle Tytus Howard was rolled from behind early in the third quarter. It left him rolling on the field in pain.

Howard was carted off with an injury to his left knee on a 1-yard run by Carlos Hyde only 27 seconds into the second half.

He is doubtful to return.

Roderick Johnson replaced Howard at right tackle.

Houston also lost cornerback Bradley Roby, who is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

The Texans are playing with Phillip Gaines, Lonnie Johnson and Keion Crossen at corner.