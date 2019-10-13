Vikings up 31-20 after third Stefon Diggs TD

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs said he wants to remain with the Vikings this week and it’s probably safe to say that no one on the Vikings’ side is looking to terminate the relationship on Sunday.

Diggs scored his third touchdown of Sunday’s game against the Eagles with 1:16 left to play in the third quarter. The touchdown stopped a run of 17 straight points for the Eagles and pushed the Vikings’ lead to 31-20.

Diggs connected with Kirk Cousins on long balls for his first two scores, but No. 3 only had to go from the 11-yard-line to the back of the Vikings’ end zone. Diggs was able to get both feet down and is now up to seven catches and 167 yards on a big afternoon.

The Eagles got a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Alshon Jeffery on their first drive of the second half. They were able to move into scoring position later in the quarter on another big gain by Jeffery, but the Vikings defense was able to limit the damage to a field goal.