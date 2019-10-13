Zach Brown doesn’t want to talk about Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

The Vikings didn’t wait long to start trolling the Eagles, specifically linebacker Zach Brown.

But Brown brought it on himself, after referring to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins as the “weakest part of their offense.”

Cousins, of course, threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-20 win over Brown and the Eagles.

“I’m here to talk about the game. Not about that,” Brown said, via Jeff Skversky of WPVI. “Any other questions besides about Kirk Cousins?”

Asked how he’d assess Cousins’ day, Brown replied: “He did a great job today, he played good. Hats off to him.”

That was the end of that interaction, and the Vikings got the last laugh, tweeting out a shot of a smiling Cousins, next to his stats.