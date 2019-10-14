Adam Gase on trading Leonard Williams: Anything’s possible, but I like our team

Getty Images

In February, there was some chatter about the Jets potentially making a trade involving defensive lineman Leonard Williams but it never developed into anything more than background noise.

The trade deadline is a couple of weeks away and the chatter is swirling again. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that multiple teams have spoken to the Jets about a possible deal. Williams is in the final year of the deal he signed as a first-round pick in 2015.

On Monday, Jets head coach Adam Gase was asked about a possible Williams trade.

“I really don’t deal in the hypothetical aspects,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “These guys get calls all year round about trades. Really to me that’s not something I’m going to be dealing with unless something’s on the table. I don’t know what other teams are thinking, but right now I like the way our guys are rolling. Anything’s possible, but I like the way our team is.”

Williams has 13 tackles and four quarterback hits in five games this season. He has 233 tackles, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception over his entire career.