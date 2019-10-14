Broncos list Emmanuel Sanders as limited on Monday

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders missed the end of Sunday’s 16-0 victory over the Titans because he left the game with a knee injury.

Denver has a quick turnaround to Thursday’s game against the Chiefs and Sanders’s early exit suggested he might have a hard time making it into the lineup. Reports on Monday indicated Sanders avoided a serious injury and the Broncos’ practice report brought some more good news.

The Broncos only estimated participation levels because they didn’t have a full practice, but Sanders was listed as limited as opposed to out of practice altogether. If he’s able to get work in as the week unfolds, it should bode well for his chances of playing.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan was the only player listed as not participating in practice. He has yet to play this season due to a foot injury.

Cornerback Duke Dawson (foot), defensive end Shelby Harris (ribs), tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee), guard Ronald Leary (shoulder), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (knee), and defensive end Derek Wolfe (hip) were listed as limited along with Sanders.