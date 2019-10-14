Chiefs list Patrick Mahomes as full practice participant

Getty Images

The Chiefs, of course, didn’t practice Monday, less than 24 hours after their game against the Texans. But if they had, the team estimates Patrick Mahomes would have fully practiced.

Mahomes has tweaked his ankle multiple times this season, and it’s caused him to limp at times. But he has played 389 of a possible 398 offensive snaps in six games.

The Chiefs play Thursday night this week, so Mahomes won’t have much recovery time. But based on their Monday report, the league’s reigning MVP will be ready.

The Chiefs listed cornerbacbk Kendall Fuller (thumb), left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) as out on their estimated injury report.

Thea team listed offensive tackle Cam Erving (groin), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow), linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring) and receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) as limited.

Receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder), left guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) and fullback Anthony Sherman (shoulder) were full participants.