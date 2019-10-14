Chris Harris sees Broncos defense “starting to click”

Getty Images

The Broncos defense took its time getting going this season and Denver lost their first four games as a result, but the last two weeks have shown a better side of the unit.

After forcing three turnovers and allowing the Chargers 246 yards in a Week Five win, the Broncos forced three more while allowing 204 yards in a 16-0 shutout of the Titans. Cornerback Chris Harris had an interception and forced a fumble over the course of the victory and said after the game that he sees bigger things in the future for the defense.

“We were very pumped,” Harris said, via the team’s website. “We wanted a shutout. We were going for the shutout last weekend, but we unfortunately weren’t able to get that one. We were close though. We know defensively we’re getting better. We’re starting to click at the right time.”

The Broncos have a quick turnaround before hosting the Chiefs on Thursday night. Should the defense continue to operate at a high level against that offense, it will be safe to say that Harris and company have fully turned the corner after their sluggish start to the year.