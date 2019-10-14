Danielle Hunter sets NFL record for most sacks before 25th birthday

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter quietly has become one of the best pass rushers in football. He also has quietly set an all-time record.

With a sack of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday, Hunter has 46.0 for his career. That’s more than any player ever has generated before turning 25.

“Somebody told me that the day before the game, that if he got a sack that he would do that,” coach Mike Zimmer told reporters regarding the mark.

Is Hunter the best pass rusher Zimmer has coached?

“I don’t know, DeMarcus Ware was pretty good, too,” Zimmer said. “But Danielle is talented, and he’s still got a lot of room to grow. I think he can continue to get better and better and better, but he’s pretty darn good.”

Hunter turns 25 on October 29. Drafted as a 20-year-old in 2015, Hunter became a full-time starter in 2017, after generating 12.5 sacks in 2016 as a backup. Last year, he had a career-high 14.5 sacks. This year, he has 6.0 sacks in six games.