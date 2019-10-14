Devin Bush gets endorsement from Ryan Shazier

Getty Images

Devin Bush is starting to get there.

At least, that’s the opinion of the man Devin Bush needs to replace.

Via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers rookie inside linebacker earned the seal of approval from former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, after last night’s win over the Chargers.

“I thought he had a great game,” Shazier said. “He’s making a lot of plays. He’s starting to become a playmaker. . . .

“You can definitely tell he’s getting more comfortable. We knew it would come. It takes time.”

Bush’s first few games might have been uneven at times, but he made up for it last night.

He scored his first touchdown as a pro on a fumble return in the first quarter, and then added an interception as the Steelers ran out to an early lead. He leads the league with four fumble recoveries.

That’s the kind of play the Steelers were anticipating, when they traded up 10 spots in this year’s draft to get Bush.

“He’s just a really good player,” cornerback Joe Haden said of Bush. “He’s always around the ball. He always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a very instinctive player. He’s very ball aware.”

Shazier was that kind of player for them for years, before a spinal injury ended his career. Finding a like-for-like replacement was obviously important for the Steelers, and Bush is delivering.