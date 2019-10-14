Dolphins captain Bobby McCain on losing: “It sucks, man”

Getty Images

The Dolphins are only five games, and five losses, into what was designed to be a long year.

And the strain is already beginning to show.

Team captain Bobby McCain went off after yesterday’s loss to Washington, telling Chris Fischer of NBC6.com that he was tired of dealing with constant losses.

“It sucks man. S— sucks,” McCain said. “We’re sitting out here getting our asses embarrassed every f—— week. We’re going out here. We’re losing to . . . but it sucks. It sucks. I don’t want to hear any more about how hard is it. It’s f—— hard.”

If you were so inclined, you could find positives in it. It was a close loss, unlike many others this year. The defense played better, limiting Washington to 311 yards and two touchdowns.

But the result was the same, and that left the players who have to deal with it feeling tired of the same feeling.