Dolphins cut Johnson Bademosi, a small part of the Laremy Tunsil trade

One small part of the haul the Dolphins got for Laremy Tunsil is gone.

Johnson Bademosi, a veteran cornerback acquired in the big trade with the Texans just before the season, was released by the Dolphins today.

The other player who came to Miami from Houston in the trade, Julien Davenport, has played in just one game this season.

Of course, the real haul for the Dolphins was the Texans’ next two first-round draft picks, plus a second-round draft pick. Bademosi and Davenport were mostly just thrown in so the teams could stay at the roster limit while the Texans added Tunsil and Kenny Stills from the Dolphins.

Bademosi doesn’t play much on defense but has been a strong special teams contributor for much of his career, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some team pick him up.