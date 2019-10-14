Geronimo Allison getting checked for concussion, questionable with chest injury

Getty Images

Already without Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers lost another of their top receivers early in the third quarter of Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Geronimo Allison was knocked out of the game after a violent collision with Lions cornerback Tracy Walker on the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter. Aaron Rodgers‘ pass intended for Allison was slightly ahead of his intended target. Both Allison and Walker were playing the football with Allison diving the pass as Walker tried to slide in for the ball from behind.

Walker’s slide took him into Allison for a helmet-to-helmet contact as Allison appeared to be knocked out from the hit. He was immediately attended to be trainers before leaving the field under his own power. After a brief stop in the sideline medical tent, Allison went to the locker room for further evaluation.

Allison was listed as questionable to return due to a chest injury from the play while also getting evaluated for a concussion.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had been sidelined for a while as well as Green Bay’s receiver group became a bit sparse. With Adams inactive, Allison out and Valdes-Scantling a spectator, the Packers had just Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Allen Lazard available at receiver. Valdes-Scantling would return to the game with Allison out.

Update 10:55 p.m. ET: The Packers officially ruled out Allison for the remainder of the game. He is still being evaluated for a concussion.