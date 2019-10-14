Giants re-sign wideout Bennie Fowler

AP

The Giants are restocking their receivers room.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants are bringing back wideout Bennie Fowler.

To make room for him on the roster, they’re releasing linebacker Nate Stupar.

Fowler was cut when they activated Golden Tate from suspension, but they’re short-handed at the moment, with Sterling Shepard (concussion) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) missing last week’s game.

He caught 12 passes for 99 yards the first month of the season, while Tate was absent.