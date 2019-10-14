Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby to practice for Eagles this week

Getty Images

The Eagles secondary had a rough go of it against the Vikings on Sunday, but head coach Doug Pederson said in a Monday radio interview that he is hopeful about getting some players back from injury in time to face the Cowboys on Sunday night in Week Seven.

At a press conference a bit later in the day, Pederson provided some more details about which players he hopes to have back in the saddle for Dallas.

Pederson said that Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills are both set to practice this week. It’s the first week that Mills is eligible to practice as he is on the physically unable to perform list and players on that list must miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Darby has been out since hurting his hamstring in Week Three.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) will not practice on Wednesday and Pederson called both left tackle Jason Peters (knee) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) “day-to-day” after they were hurt in the loss to Minnesota.