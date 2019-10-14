Jason Garrett just “focused on doing my job as well as I can do it”

Getty Images

Jason Garrett doesn’t use words like “concern” or “worry.” The Cowboys coach sees them as negative and a waste of energy.

Needless to say, he’s not concerned or worried about his future despite the Cowboys’ three-game losing streak and 3-3 record.

“I’m focused on doing my job as well as I can do it,” Garrett said Monday. “That’s what I do when I come in here every day and really that’s what we ask all of our players and coaches to do.”

Why should he worry?

Owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones publicly have backed Garrett since the Cowboys’ loss to the previously winless Jets on Sunday.

But Garrett’s future is a hot topic in DFW after a team that entered the year with Super Bowl hopes has come to a crossroads not even halfway through the season.

“I think what we talk about from the outset is you always block out the noise,” Garrett said. “Often times, there’s positive noise out there that it’s important to block out. We talk about that each and every day. It’s ‘focus on us, focus today, focus on the task at hand.’ There’s a lot of stuff out there that’s not going to be helpful and productive to us being our best either individually or as a team. So, whether it’s positive or negative, you lock in on yourself on what you need to do to be your best that day.”

Garrett, who is 80-62 since taking over for Wade Phillips in the middle of the 2010 season, is in the final year of his contract.