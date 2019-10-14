Jerry Jones: Three-game losing streak not just on Jason Garrett

Getty Images

Cowboys fans want Jason Garrett fired. They have made that clear on social media.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has more patience.

“I haven’t even glanced there in my mind about [any] long-term future,” Jones said Sunday night, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I’m looking in the future as next week against those Eagles.”

The Cowboys lost their third consecutive game, losing to the previously winless Jets on Sunday, but they remain in a first-place tie with the Eagles in the NFC East. The co-leaders play at AT&T Stadium for the outright division lead next Sunday night.

“I’m going to be very trite. I was a lot happier with what he had done the first three games than what’s happened the last three games,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “But the big thing I want to say is it’s not just [Garrett]. This is across the board. That had a lot of input out there tonight to get in that spot.”

Garrett, who is in the final year of his contract, began the season coaching for his future. Nothing has changed except for his seat getting warmer by the loss.

The Cowboys have their off week in Week Eight.

But Jones has fired only one head coach during the season and that came when the Cowboys quit on Wade Phillips in a game against the Packers in 2010 to fall to 1-7. Garrett got the interim job before the Cowboys hired him full time in 2011.

Jones gave Garrett a vote of confidence last week on his radio show, saying, “Don’t bet any money [on Garrett being fired]. You’ll lose it.”

The Cowboys started 3-3 and then 3-5 last season before turning it around, winning the NFC East and advancing to the divisional round of the postseason before losing to the Rams.

“If you really look at it, you can’t take one thing,” Jones said, via Archer. “It can be a list of 15 things with some having more of an emphasis on maybe the player, the execution, mistakes, breaks — all of those kinds of things. Across the board we did not play well enough to win. Had we been able to tie this thing up, or win that thing at the end, it wouldn’t be because we played well. You guys would be writing about a team that did not play well that won a game. Instead you’re [writing] about a team that what usually happens to you when you don’t play well. Am I thinking that this is what we are going to be or what we can do with our 10 games that we have remaining, here we are leading the NFC East? Not at all.

“I want to look at the things that we’re doing right, and we’ll give a good look at making the adjustments or whatever the things that haven’t gone good here.”