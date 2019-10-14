Jets activate Chris Herndon

Getty Images

It’s unclear if tight end Chris Herndon will be playing for the Jets in Week Seven, but they still added him to the active roster on Monday.

Herndon got a roster exemption after his four-game suspension came to an end last week and the team announced his activation before it expired on Monday afternoon. Linebacker Frankie Luvu was waived in a corresponding move.

Herndon probably would have been activated last week had he been healthy. A hamstring injury suffered while working out on his own ahead of his return to the team kept him from playing, however.

Reports have indicated that it might be at least one more week before he’s ready to go, but head coach Adam Gase didn’t rule the second-year tight end out for the Jets’ game against the Patriots during his Monday press conference.