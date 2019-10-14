Joe Noteboom out for season after tearing ACL, MCL

Getty Images

The Rams not only lost cornerback Aqib Talib, but coach Sean McVay announced Monday that the team also will place starting left guard Joe Noteboom on injured reserve.

Noteboom played 10 snaps Sunday before leaving with a knee injury.

He tore an anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Jamil Demby replaced Noteboom in the loss to the 49ers.

“It’s a big loss,” McVay said of Noteboom. “He had done a nice job. I thought really, he was on track. Started out really physical. Did an excellent job to start out in the minimal snaps that he did have until he ended up having to exit, and that’s really unfortunate. I thought he made a lot of progress in the early stages of this season. A lot of things that he can really have draw on to learn from. I know that he’ll attack this rehab process, and he’ll come back. I think this will serve him really well as you look toward hopefully a very bright future with this organization.”

Rams safety John Johnson is undergoing further evaluation on his injured right shoulder and surgery is a possibility. McVay said Johnson could miss significant time.

Talib is headed to injured reserve with a rib injury.